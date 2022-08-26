Under the Biden administration, $25 billion in student loan forgiveness has been approved for 1.3 million borrowers. (Getty)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Recent data shows that West Virginians had the most negative reaction to the mass student loan forgiveness that President Biden announced earlier this week.

According to Geotagged Twitter data compiled by School Authority, West Virginians were not hesitant to complain about the debt cancellation in the first 24 hours. Tweets were tracked that included negative sentiment toward President Biden or the announcement such as “unfair,” “socialism,” “not fair,” “increase inflation,” “cause inflation,” “buy votes” and “bribe.” It also included hashtags like “#FJBiden,” which was trending on Wednesday following the cancellation.

More than 120,000 Tweets were tracked, and West Virginia had the most. The following states were the next most vocal about their complaints:

Arizona

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Virginia

Nebraska

(Courtesy: School Authority)

In West Virginia, approximately 74,000 people had their student loans fully forgiven by the $10,000 cancellation, and even more could be debt-free due to the additional $10,000 offered for Pell Grant recipients.

One of the main concerns about the loan cancellation is how it will negatively affect inflation. A recent poll determined that almost 60% of Americans are concerned that the forgiveness will cause inflation to get worse.