West Virginians complain about high gas prices the most, reports say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Gas prices have been high, and West Virginia is sick of it.

According to reports by AAA, last week, the average gas price per gallon in northern West Virginia was $3.11, compared to an average of $3.40 nationwide. Morgantown and Bridgeport saw slightly below average prices for the area at $3.03 and $3.09 per gallon respectively, and Clarksburg’s prices were slightly above at $3.12. While these prices are not the highest that the state has seen in the last six months, West Virginians have not been hesitant to vocalize their displeasure with the prices.

According to a geotagged map based on Tweets, West Virginians have complained about gas prices more than any other state since the start of 2022. Over the past 30 days, West Virginians used the most keywords and hashtags pertaining to high gas prices per capita.

(Courtesy: Part Catalog)

Some of the tags used by Part Catalog to make the map include: “high gas prices,” “expensive gas prices,” “rising gas prices,” “gas crisis,” #gasprices, #gascrisis, #highgasprices, etc. Over 200,000 tweets were tracked. According to the map, South Carolina, Florida, Maine and Missouri have also released a lot of frustrations on Twitter concerning gas prices.

Fuel has been a major topic of conversation in West Virginia since prices began to hike back up after the pandemic. In April of 2020, gas prices were the lowest they had been in over 50 years, but they rose rapidly in the summer of 2021 and still haven’t dropped back down, spurring a lot of complaints from West Virginians on Twitter, and for good reason.

Despite affordable prices at the beginning of the year, 2021 saw the highest average gas prices in West Virginia and the U.S. since 2014.

Unleaded gas prices, West Virginia vs National, 2012-2021 (WBOY image)

If you’re looking to save a few cents at the gas pump, try filling up your tank at the beginning of the week. While it varies by week and location, an analyst for GasBuddy said that on average, prices are cheaper on Mondays.