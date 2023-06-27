CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Every year, Names.org releases its prediction for the most common baby names for the year, but what about the names that weren’t used as much?

The study by organicbabyformula.com used data from the Social Security Administration (SSA) to find the least-common names in 2022. Each of following names were only given to five West Virginia babies last year.

Least Common Girl Names Kaylynn Cambrie Wrenleigh Lakelyn Braylee Emmalyn Ensley Kinslee Waverly Laurel Least Common Boys Names Bryer Gannon Ranger Rowdy Branson Rodney Granger Ira Casen Ridge

Babies with names so unique that fewer than five babies born in 2022 shared the name did not make the list because they don’t register in the state SSA database.

The least-common names for the year only register new babies for the year, so although you likely know someone in West Virginia named Rodney, very few babies have the name.

A total of 65 girl names and 47 boy names were technically the least popular in West Virginia with only five uses last year. The study used each name’s national rank to determine its final popularity ranking. To see all the least-used names in West Virginia and their national rank, click here.