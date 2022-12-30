CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Pizza toppings can be a hot topic. While some prefer to play it safe with tried and true pepperoni, some like to mix it up and try new and different things.

Whether you like to try all sorts of unique pizza toppings, or you’re just curious about stepping out of your comfort zone, West Virginia has some solid options for quirky pizza fans.

Ohio Valley Style Pizza. WTRF photo.

DiCarlo’s “Ohio Valley Style” pizza – When most people think of pizza, they imagine a crusty base covered in sauce, then cheese, then whatever toppings they choose, but DiCarlo’s does it a little differently. There, freshly grated, cold, provolone cheese is sprinkled on top of the piping hot, saucy pizza when it comes out of the oven, then topped with pepperoni. On top of that, their pizza is square. The chain is mostly popular in the Northern Panhandle, but it also has locations in Parkersburg and Fairmont, according to WVTourism.

Homegrown Pizza’s “Crab Rangoon” pizza – Imagine all of the ingredients that make the Chinese takeout appetizer crave-worthy—but on a pizza. The crab rangoon filling is accompanied by mozzarella and provolone cheese, crispy wonton strips, scallions and sweet chili sauce. It may sound a little unorthodox, but 3/4 of 12 News web team has tried this pizza and liked it. The Morgantown-area restaurant also serves pizzas with kale and brussels sprouts.

Mia Margherita’s “Il Fico,” or “The Fig Tree” pizza – This pizza is for fans of mixing sweet and salty. Not only does it have sliced figs, fig purée and a balsamic glaze, but it also has shaved prosciutto, arugula and gorgonzola cheese. The Bridgeport restaurant cooks its pizza, and some of its other fare, including chicken wings, over coal fire for an extra West Virginia flair.

Pies & Pints’ “Grape and Gorgonzola” pizza – That’s right, grapes on pizza. The Fayetteville pizza place puts red grapes, gorgonzola and fresh rosemary. Though it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, many TripAdvisor reviews suggest it tastes better than it may sound. If you’re feeling adventurous, but not quite that adventurous, the restaurant also offers a Thai pizza with shrimp and toasted coconut, a black bean pizza and a pizza topped with Mexican-style street corn.

WV Brick Oven Bistro’s “Tickle My Pickle” pizza – This Cross Lanes pizza joint puts dill pickles and cheese on top of a garlic parmesan base.

This list is not exhaustive. Feel free to send your weird pizza suggestions to WBOYDigital@nexstar.tv.