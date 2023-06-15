CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s never too early to think about dinner plans, but what styles of food do people in West Virginia seem to enjoy the most?

An analysis of Google search data by Pricelisto, a website that tracks the prices of restaurant menu items, looked at the number of Google searches over the last 12 months for things like “Indian food” or “Mexican food near me.” It’s important to note that the study does not mention searches for things like barbeque, burger or pizza places; this is strictly a look at popular foreign or ethnic styles.

Chinese food is the most searched for in West Virginia

Chinese food is a popular option across the country, but it was the most searched-for option in West Virginia with 20,187 average monthly searches. You can often find a couple of Chinese buffets in north central West Virginia’s biggest towns, not to mention the dozen or so non-buffet style restaurants in places like Morgantown and the Clarksburg Bridgeport area.

Fast-food Chinese restaurant Panda Express has also established two locations in Morgantown over the last couple of years, and other chains are starting to replicate Chinese flavors like Buffalo Wild Wings’ new General Tso sauce. Even small towns like Shinnston in Harrison County or Harrisville in Ritchie County have their staple Chinese restaurants.

Mexican food comes in second with 16,047 average monthly searches and it’s not hard to see why. Mexican restaurants are almost as abundant as Chinese food places, with more than 10 locations in Morgantown, about six in Clarksburg and Bridgeport, and two in Elkins.

After Mexican food, the number of searches come down quite a bit:

Italian food ranked third with 5,005 average monthly searches.

Indian food ranked fourth with 4,428 average monthly searches.

Thai food ranked fifth with 2,914 average monthly searches.

