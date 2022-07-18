(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in Morgantown, WV Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Morgantown between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 29

– Migration from Ogden to Morgantown: 0

– Net migration: 29 to Ogden

#49. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 30

– Migration from Sacramento to Morgantown: 23 (#183 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Net migration: 7 to Sacramento

#48. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 32

– Migration from Palm Bay to Morgantown: 13 (#156 most common destination from Palm Bay)

– Net migration: 19 to Palm Bay

#47. Erie, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 33

– Migration from Erie to Morgantown: 74 (#36 most common destination from Erie)

– Net migration: 41 to Morgantown

#46. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 33

– Migration from Richmond to Morgantown: 95 (#75 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 62 to Morgantown

#45. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Waterloo in 2015-2019: 34

– Migration from Waterloo to Morgantown: 0

– Net migration: 34 to Waterloo

#44. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 34

– Migration from Salt Lake City to Morgantown: 31 (#128 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Net migration: 3 to Salt Lake City

#43. Jackson, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Jackson in 2015-2019: 35

– Migration from Jackson to Morgantown: 0

– Net migration: 35 to Jackson

#42. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 38

– Migration from Miami to Morgantown: 99 (#161 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 61 to Morgantown

#41. Asheville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Asheville in 2015-2019: 40

– Migration from Asheville to Morgantown: 4 (#150 most common destination from Asheville)

– Net migration: 36 to Asheville

#40. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 40

– Migration from Colorado Springs to Morgantown: 42 (#160 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 2 to Morgantown

#39. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 42

– Migration from San Angelo to Morgantown: 0

– Net migration: 42 to San Angelo

#38. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 43

– Migration from Seattle to Morgantown: 116 (#139 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 73 to Morgantown

#37. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 43

– Migration from Winston to Morgantown: 0

– Net migration: 43 to Winston

#36. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 44

– Migration from Lexington to Morgantown: 0

– Net migration: 44 to Lexington

#35. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 48

– Migration from Atlanta to Morgantown: 20 (#287 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 28 to Atlanta

#34. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 50

– Migration from Columbus to Morgantown: 59 (#125 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 9 to Morgantown

#33. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Hagerstown in 2015-2019: 53

– Migration from Hagerstown to Morgantown: 270 (#8 most common destination from Hagerstown)

– Net migration: 217 to Morgantown

#32. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

– Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 53

– Migration from Worcester to Morgantown: 11 (#142 most common destination from Worcester)

– Net migration: 42 to Worcester

#31. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 55

– Migration from Dallas to Morgantown: 63 (#224 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 8 to Morgantown

#30. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 55

– Migration from Greenville to Morgantown: 0

– Net migration: 55 to Greenville

#29. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area

– Migration to Weirton in 2015-2019: 56

– Migration from Weirton to Morgantown: 232 (#4 most common destination from Weirton)

– Net migration: 176 to Morgantown

#28. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro in 2015-2019: 57

– Migration from Greensboro to Morgantown: 60 (#57 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 3 to Morgantown

#27. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 59

– Migration from Kansas City to Morgantown: 65 (#131 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 6 to Morgantown

#26. Hinesville, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Hinesville in 2015-2019: 61

– Migration from Hinesville to Morgantown: 0

– Net migration: 61 to Hinesville

#25. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 61

– Migration from Detroit to Morgantown: 22 (#220 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 39 to Detroit

#24. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 62

– Migration from Cleveland to Morgantown: 133 (#72 most common destination from Cleveland)

– Net migration: 71 to Morgantown

#23. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 65

– Migration from Indianapolis to Morgantown: 7 (#251 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Net migration: 58 to Indianapolis

#22. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 68

– Migration from Baltimore to Morgantown: 219 (#80 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 151 to Morgantown

#21. Boise City, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 73

– Migration from Boise City to Morgantown: 18 (#130 most common destination from Boise City)

– Net migration: 55 to Boise City

#20. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 77

– Migration from San Jose to Morgantown: 0

– Net migration: 77 to San Jose

#19. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 82

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Morgantown: 26 (#214 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 56 to Virginia Beach

#18. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 89

– Migration from Charlotte to Morgantown: 46 (#173 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 43 to Charlotte

#17. Cumberland, MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Cumberland in 2015-2019: 92

– Migration from Cumberland to Morgantown: 166 (#4 most common destination from Cumberland)

– Net migration: 74 to Morgantown

#16. Beckley, WV Metro Area

– Migration to Beckley in 2015-2019: 92

– Migration from Beckley to Morgantown: 232 (#4 most common destination from Beckley)

– Net migration: 140 to Morgantown

#15. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 100

– Migration from Las Vegas to Morgantown: 0

– Net migration: 100 to Las Vegas

#14. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 101

– Migration from Raleigh to Morgantown: 8 (#210 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 93 to Raleigh

#13. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 106

– Migration from Athens to Morgantown: 0

– Net migration: 106 to Athens

#12. Parkersburg-Vienna, WV Metro Area

– Migration to Parkersburg in 2015-2019: 116

– Migration from Parkersburg to Morgantown: 269 (#2 most common destination from Parkersburg)

– Net migration: 153 to Morgantown

#11. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 125

– Migration from Houston to Morgantown: 0

– Net migration: 125 to Houston

#10. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 135

– Migration from Portland to Morgantown: 11 (#245 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 124 to Portland

#9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 144

– Migration from Tampa to Morgantown: 22 (#254 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 122 to Tampa

#8. Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area

– Migration to Wheeling in 2015-2019: 190

– Migration from Wheeling to Morgantown: 301 (#2 most common destination from Wheeling)

– Net migration: 111 to Morgantown

#7. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

– Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 203

– Migration from Huntington to Morgantown: 535 (#5 most common destination from Huntington)

– Net migration: 332 to Morgantown

#6. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 204

– Migration from Philadelphia to Morgantown: 400 (#84 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 196 to Morgantown

#5. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 221

– Migration from Denver to Morgantown: 9 (#295 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 212 to Denver

#4. Charleston, WV Metro Area

– Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 307

– Migration from Charleston to Morgantown: 400 (#3 most common destination from Charleston)

– Net migration: 93 to Morgantown

#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 363

– Migration from New York to Morgantown: 353 (#144 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 10 to New York

#2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 554

– Migration from Washington to Morgantown: 1,064 (#49 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 510 to Morgantown

#1. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 977

– Migration from Pittsburgh to Morgantown: 650 (#29 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 327 to Pittsburgh

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.