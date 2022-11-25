CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, it’s time to get a Christmas tree!

Some area farms have changed their hours this year, so even longtime residents of the area may want to double-check that their farm of choice is open when they’re planning on going.

Here are some places to pick up a Christmas tree in north central West Virginia:

Hunter Tree Farm – According to pickyourownchristmastree.org, the U-Pick U-Cut farm is at 1265 4-H Camp Rd. in Morgantown and is open seven days a week from Thanksgiving until Christmas from 9 a.m. to dark and is next to Camp Muffley.

Mulkeen Landscaping – This farm is located at 743 Sleepy Hollow Rd. in Independence. This year, its hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for directions.

Mt. Zion Nursery – According to the Marion County business’s Facebook page, its hours this year will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 and 26, then from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 27, and thereafter it will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. According to pickyourownchristmastree.org, it offers U-Pick U-Cut and pre-cut trees.

Cress Farm – According to pickyourownchristmastree.org, the farm offers U-Pick U-Cut Christmas trees and provides saws. It’s open from Nov. 25 through Christmas Eve.

King’s Trees – According to pickyourownchristmastree.org, this business offers U-Pick U-Cut trees, wreaths and boughs, and tree tying, baling and trimming, as well as provides saws. It’s located off of Old Route 73 in Bruceton Mills.

Miller’s Christmas Trees – This Terra Alta farm offers U-Pick U-Cut trees as well as providing saws and baling and burlap, when weather permits. It’s open during daylight hours according to pickyourownchristmastree.org and is located nine miles NNE of Terra Alta on Cranesville Road.

French Creek Christmas Trees – This U-pick U-Cut Upshur County farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays this year, and they’re asking customers to arrive by 4 p.m. due to early darkness and the time it takes to choose a tree, bale and load. Santa and Frosty will visit the farm on Dec. 10.

Bob’s Christmas Trees – This business offers fresh-cut local Christmas trees and wreaths in Randolph County. It’s open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. It’s located at 219/250 South- Beverly 5 Lane in Beverly.

How Come Tree Farm – According to pickyourownchristmastree.org, the farm is located in Horner in Lewis County at 91 Tree Farm Rd. and is open from daylight until dusk. It’s a U-Pick U-Cut farm with saws available and cord to tie the tree down.

The Andrick-Steele Pine Patch – According to pickyourownchristmastree.org, this Barbour County farm is a U-Pick U-Cut location on Ten Mile Road, just over half a mile off U.S. Route 250 in Belington.