WV 23rd best state for teachers on #WorldTeachersDay

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 file photo, teacher Francie Keller welcomes the pupils of class 3c of the Lankow primary school on their first school day after the summer holidays in Schwerin, Germany. Despite a spike in virus infections, European authorities are determined to send children back to school. (Jens Buettner/DPA via AP, file)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tuesday is World Teachers’ Day! But as you thank your favorite teacher, remember that teachers are not treated the same in every state.

West Virginia was placed 23rd on a national ranking for teacher-friendliness.

World Teachers’ Day or International Teachers’ Day is meant to recognize and appreciate teachers around the world. The West Virginia Department of Education recently recognized local teachers for their outstanding service.

Despite the thanks and respect that teachers often receive, teachers are among the lowest-paid workers that require a bachelor’s degree.

WalletHub used 24 factors to determine the best and worst states to be a teacher. West Virginia claimed a spot in the top half at number 23 and also placed 35th in Opportunity and Competition and 18th in Academic and Work Environment.

The top three states for teachers were New York, Utah and Washington.

Neighboring states Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland were also determined top places for teachers and were ranked at 4th, 6th and 7th.

The bottom states were Maine, District of Columbia and New Hampshire.

Other factors that were used to complete the ranking include:

Annual salary

Teacher turnover

Projected competition

Student to teacher ratio

Public school spending per student

School system quality

To see the full ranking and methodology, click here.

Many other celebrities and foundations have gone to social media to thank teachers in West Virginia and across the world for their work including Reece Witherspoon, the CS Teacher Association, TED-Ed, Sesame Street, Jill Biden, Pope Francis and SpongeBob.

Our teachers made us who we are, and inspired us to be smarter, stronger, and kinder. Share these affirmations with a teacher you’re thankful for, today and every day. ❤️ #WorldTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/W2sCgSsGuN — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) October 5, 2021

Today, on this World #Teachers’ Day, we wish to express our gratitude to every teacher and our concern for education. #GlobalCompactOnEducation — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 5, 2021

Don’t forget to thank a teacher! To show your support for teachers on Twitter, use the #WorldTeachersDay.