CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A recent WalletHub study has declared that West Virginia is the 44 most charitable state in the nation.

In 2020, the U.S. gave nearly $485 billion to charity and nearly 78 million people volunteered. But, who contributed the most to these numbers?

WalletHub determined the most charitable of the 50 states by comparing them across 19 metrics of charitable behavior. Their study placed Utah at the top while Arizona fell to the bottom, with West Virginia not too far behind at just 44 on the list.

According to WalletHub, West Virginia was also the worst state in terms of percentage of donated income and percentage of population who donate money.

Overall Rank* State Total Score Volunteering & Service Charitable Giving 1 Utah 70.99 2 4 2 Maryland 67.94 5 3 3 Minnesota 66.41 3 7 4 North Dakota 65.00 4 13 5 Oregon 63.23 1 40 44 West Virginia 50.28 27 48 50 Arizona 42.77 43 50 *No. 1 = Most Charitable

With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

To get their rankings, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions, “Volunteering & Service” and “Charitable Giving,” that were then divided into 19 weighted metrics

Each state’s weighted average was then taken across all metrics to find its overall score and ranking.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the “most charitable.”

Volunteering & Service – Total Points: 50

Volunteer Rate: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Volunteer Retention Rate: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Volunteer Hours per Capita: Triple Weight (~12.50 Points)

Community-Service Requirement for High School Graduation: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Share of Population Who Do Favors for Their Neighbors: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Amount of Money that People Would Lend Their Neighbors in Need: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Share of Population Collecting/Distributing Food: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Share of Population Collecting/Distributing Clothes: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Share of Population Fundraising or Selling Items to Raise Money: Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Share of Residents Who Engage in General Labor (Supply Transportation for People): Full Weight (~4.17 Points)

Charitable Giving – Total Points: 50