WV has 12th highest job resignation rate in nation, according to WalletHub

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia has ranked 12th for the highest job resignation rate in the nation in WalletHub’s ranking of 2022’s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates.

In what has been deemed as the Great Resignation, waves of people in the nation have collectively resigned for various reasons in spite of increasing demand for positions to be filled in an economy struggling to bounce back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In WalletHub’s latest list, they ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on “how frequently people are leaving their places of employment.”

Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, WalletHub used the rate at which people quit their jobs for the latest month and the last 12 months then assigned corresponding weights that would affect each state’s overall ranking.

  • Resignation Rate (Latest Month): Double Weight (~66.67 Points)
  • Resignation Rate (Last 12 Months): Full Weight (~33.33 Points)
Rank StateResignation Rate (Latest Month) Resignation Rate (Last 12 Months) 
1Alaska5.20%3.80%
12West Virginia3.30%3.18%
51New York2.00%1.83%
States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates (WalletHub)

