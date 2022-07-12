CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new report from WalletHub compared states based on 16 key indicators of youth risk. According to the website, these issues affect not only the youth themselves but society as a whole. For instance, the report found at least 70% of young adults today are ineligible to join the US military because they fail academic, moral or health qualifications.

West Virginia is ranked as the fourth state with the most idle youth. The state ranks 5th in the education and employment category and 12th in the health category.

Overall Rank State Education & Employment Health 1 Louisiana 1 1 2 Mississippi 2 5 3 Alabama 6 4 4 West Virginia 5 12 5 Wyoming 13 2 Source: WalletHub

Perhaps one of the most influential categories that put West Virginia fourth is the percentage of “disconnected youth,” which is the population of people age 18-24 who are not attending school, not working, and have no degree beyond a high school diploma. The highest state in that category is Alaska, and West Virginia ties for second with Mississippi.

West Virginia also ranks high in youth poverty rate. The Mountain State is the second-highest state in that category, trailing behind the District of Columbia. The state has the sixth-lowest youth labor force participation rate.

However, West Virginia ranks average in categories like percentage of youth without a high school diploma (30th), youth drug users (21st), overweight and obese youth (17th), homeless youth (23rd) and population aged 12 and older who are fully vaccinated (14th).

The methodology of the study put double weight on the share of disconnected youth and triple weight on the share of population aged 12 and older who are fully vaccinated. Other categories in the study are share of youth with depression, rate of teen pregnancy, rate of youth detained, incarcerated, or placed in residential facilities, and presence of state tuition waiver programs or scholarship/grant programs for youth in foster care. More details on the study are available on the website.