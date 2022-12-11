CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A recent study from Choice Mutual Insurance Agency has found that West Virginia is one of the least-green states in the nation to die in.

What does that mean? It means that the average burial practices in West Virginia have a greater environmental impact than the practices found in most other states.

To reach their conclusion, Choice Mutual examined eight factors across two areas, availability of green burial services and the environmental impact of people’s burial choices

In the end, West Virginia was ranked 50. In the two areas specified, the mountain state was 50 in “Emissions Impact” and 42 in “Sustainable Burial Services Access.”

The following map shows the rankings of each state.

The chart below shows each state’s rankings based on the areas examined.

Overall Rank State Emissions Impact Sustainable Burial Services Access 1 Utah 1 6 2 Colorado 9 3 3 Washington 13 4 4 Vermont 15 1 5 Oregon 29 2 49 Montana 49 26 50 West Virginia 50 42 51 New Hampshire 40 51 The Greenest States to Die In, according to Choice Mutual

According to Choice Mutual, these rankings were based on eight factors related to existing burial practices and the availability of sustainable alternatives. They also noted that they concentrated their search towards those 65+ rather than the general population, as “the 65+ population are more likely to be currently involved in end-of-life planning.”

The factors considered were: