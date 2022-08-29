CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In a recent study from WalletHub, West Virginia was determined to be the 46th hardest working state in America in 2022.

To determine which states were the hardest working, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 metrics within two key dimensions: “Direct Work Factors” and “Indirect Work Factors.”

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale and the weighted average for each state, across all metrics, was then used to calculate its overall score.

Direct Work Factors – Total Points: 80

Average Workweek Hours: Triple Weight (~36.92 Points)

Employment Rate: Full Weight (~12.31 Points)

Note: This metric was calculated as follows: civilian population aged 16 and over employed / total civilian population aged 16 and over in labor force.

Share of Workers Leaving Vacation Time Unused: Half Weight (~6.15 Points)

Share of Engaged Workers: Half Weight (~6.15 Points)

Note: This metric measures the share of employees who are “involved in, enthusiastic about and committed to their work and workplace,” as defined by Gallup.

Note: This metric measures the rate of residents aged 18-24 who are not currently enrolled in school, not working and have no degree beyond a high school diploma or GED.

Indirect Work Factors – Total Points: 20

Average Commute Time: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Note: This metric was calculated as share of employed population with multiple jobs among total employed population.

Average Leisure Time Spent per Day: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Soaring to the top of the ranking was North Dakota, while the lowest ranking went to New Mexico.

Overall Rank* State Total Score Direct Work Factors Indirect Work Factors 1 North Dakota 67.80 1 46 2 Alaska 67.44 2 4 3 Nebraska 62.43 3 10 4 South Dakota 60.47 4 21 5 Texas 57.91 5 33 Top Five Hardest Working States (according to WalletHub)

Overall Rank* State Total Score Direct Work Factors Indirect Work Factors 45 Connecticut 34.77 48 16 46 West Virginia 34.24 43 42 47 Michigan 33.05 45 39 48 New York 32.51 50 23 49 Rhode Island 32.30 49 31 50 New Mexico 31.26 47 47 Bottom Five Hardest Working States (according to WalletHub)

Other noteworthy West Virginia rankings include: Idle Youth Rate (tied for 48 with Mississippi) and Average Leisure Time Spent per Day (tied for 47 with Delaware).