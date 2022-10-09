CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A recent report from NiceRx has found that West Virginia has one of the highest prevalence of adults with a mental health illness in the nation.

(NiceRX Image)

According to the report from NiceRx, “19.86% of adults are experiencing a mental illness. Equivalent to nearly 50 million Americans.” Unfortunately, the report also states that West Virginia had the second highest prevalence of adults with a mental health illness at 24.62%, stating that high rates of poverty and substance use, combined with “a deep rooted culture of independence that condemns psychological help,” is responsible for this percentage.

Despite the high demand, with around 12,660 yearly online searches regarding “therapists” occurring in the state, the report also states that West Virginia is among the lowest spenders for mental health resources and therapists, ranking 30th and 38th respectively.

The research found that West Virginia’s mental health funding stands at $94.44 per capita, with residents paying $100 on average for therapy.

NiceRx did their research using World Atlas’s report on States Who Spend The Most On Mental Health Funding, which gave them each state’s spending per capita on mental health funding. They then used Simple Practice’s guide on the Average Therapy Session Rates to find the median rate of psychotherapy sessions in each state and looked at MHA National’s Adult Prevalence Of Mental Illness to find the prevalence of mental illness in each state.