WV’s most-watched Christmas movies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One of the easiest ways to get into the Christmas spirit is curling up with a hot beverage and watching a Christmas movie.

Nostalgic Christmas movies are some of the top watched over the holidays. Home Alone (1990) is the top 90s Christmas movie in 14 states this year but not in West Virginia, according to Century Link.

Courtesy: Century Link

West Virginians prefer the holiday crossover, The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). This Tim Burton classic was the top 90s Christmas movie overall according to the study, with six states searching for it more than any other throwback Christmas movie.

It’s not surprising that West Virginians prefer the tale of Jack Skellington discovering Christmas since Jack’s actor, Chris Saradon, is from Beckley, West Virginia.

West Virginians also love Halloween, according to an AT&T study. Dressing up in Halloween costumes is West Virginia’s most popular holiday tradition.

If you agree with your fellow West Virginians and like The Nightmare Before Christmas, you can watch it on Disney+ and can look forward to the sequel, Long Live the Pumpkin Queen, in July of 2022.

If you don’t agree with West Virginia’s favorite 90s holiday classic, some of the other most popular nostalgic Christmas movies include Home Alone (1990), Jingle All the Way (1996), The Santa Clause (1994) and Dumb and Dumber (1994).

Don’t have nostalgia for the 90s? A report from Comparitech revealed that Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) or The Grinch was the top searched Christmas movie in West Virginia over the past six years.