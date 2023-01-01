CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are the top stories from WBOY during the year 2022.

A Fairmont woman was charged with gross child neglect of multiple children after a wellbeing check.

If you’re in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, like on a tree, you may not know what it means.

Credit: Stevepb from pixabay, obtained and edited using Canva

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for the entire state of West Virginia on Jan. 15.

(WBOY Image)

A Winter Storm Watch was issued for the entire state of West Virginia on Jan. 14.

(WBOY Image)

Upshur County’s Chief Deputy Sheriff was shot in the leg in an incident on I-79 near Weston that at one point shut down all lanes of traffic on both sides of the highway.

Photo of suspect in Weston I-79 shooting (Courtesy: Jeffrey Shelosky)

This West Virginia home is for sale, and while it needs a little love, it has several unique features that you’re going to want to see.

(Courtesy: Nic Oliverio, Joe R. Pyle Auctions)

A man died after an officer-involved shooting happened at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort.

The former lodge for the Elkins Independent Order of Odd Fellows, which is 99 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, was up for auction.

(Courtesy: Kaufman Auctions)

12 News acquired viewer-submitted footage that appeared to show the suspect from a shooting in Weston where Upshur County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Coffman was injured.

A man and woman were charged after deputies found more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine in a hotel room in Fairmont.

Jesse Gober (left) and Tammy Knotts (right)