CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia native Michael Reynolds, known as The Fierce Diva online, will be hosting a virtual charity event called “The Black Cup” in honor of Juneteenth. Reynolds is a professional gamer who live streams on Facebook. He has over 40,000 followers on the Facebook platform.

The event includes creators from the Black Gaming Creator Program on Facebook Gaming, who will compete in a Fortnite tournament to raise money for Feeding America. Fundraising will be matched by Facebook Gaming up to $25,000, and the Facebook-owned company, Super will match up to $5,000. Super is a new interactive live streaming platform.

The Black Cup kicks off Friday, June 17th at 2 p.m. ET for a pre-show, which will be a roundtable on the meaning of Juneteenth and diversity and inclusion within the online gaming space. This event will be held on Facebook’s new Super platform.

“Streaming and content platforms aren’t always habitable for Black voices,” Reynolds said, “Black culture is fun, vibrant and unapologetically authentic. The nuances of our culture as Black creators doesn’t always fit into platform algorithms that drive distribution and growth for creators. That’s why it’s critical for platforms like Facebook Gaming and creators at large to continue celebrating Black creators, lifting up Black voices, and normalizing Black culture within gaming.”

The Fortnite tournament will take place on Sunday, June 19th from 2 p.m. to 11 a.m. ET.

“Through this Juneteenth event, we hope not only to feed 1M families through charitable giving, but to also meaningfully bridge the divide between the gaming industry at large, the incredible creativity of Black gaming creators, and their communities,” said Reynolds.

A post-show event on the Super website will wrap up the event on Sunday, June 19th at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Previously, The Fierce Diva raised money to provide over 100,000 meals to families in West Virginia through a charity campaign with the Mountaineer Food Bank for Black History Month. He is also in the process of starting esports teams and supplying the equipment required in some of the largest high schools in West Virginia.