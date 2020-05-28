West Virginia is one of the least hit states by unemployment claims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to a WalletHub study, West Virginia is the seventh least hit state by unemployment claims since the beginning of the pandemic.

To identify which states’ workforces have been hurt the most by COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on increases in unemployment claims during the latest week.

WalletHub focused on the data in each state from the beginning of the pandemic in March until now:

1,911.97% Increase in Unemployment Claims Since Pandemic Started 153,130 between the week of March 16, 2020, and the week of May 18, 2020, vs 8,009 between the week of March 18, 2019, and the week of May 20, 2019 22nd lowest increase in the U.S.

470.30% Increase in Unemployment Claims (May 2020 vs May 2019) 4,762 the week of May 18, 2020, vs 835 the week of May 20, 2019 9th lowest increase in the U.S.



Increase in Unemployment Claims (May 2020 vs May 2019) 204.48% Increase in the Number of Unemployment Claims (May 2020 vs January 2020) 4,762 the week of May 18, 2020, vs 1,564 the week of January 1, 2020 10th lowest increase in the U.S.

According to the study, more than 40 million Americans have found themselves temporarily or permanently out of a job since the week of March 16. This translates to a staggering 14.5% unemployment and with businesses slowly reopening in phases instead of all at once, they might not be able to bring back their full staff just yet.