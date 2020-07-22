West Virginia ranks as No. 1 state for hot dog lovers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Even with social distancing measures in place, summer is here and cookouts are in full swing with grills sizzling with a variety of classics like hamburgers, bratwursts and hot dogs.

In honor of National Hot Dog Day, the barbecue enthusiast site, Seriously Smoked, tracked down geotagged social posts on Twitter for the past month to create a map and list of the top 10 states for hot dog enthusiasts.

Listed below are the top 10 states. Many are located in the Midwest, but West Virginia takes the crown for hot dog enthusiasm.

  • West Virginia
  • Kentucky
  • Minnesota
  • Iowa
  • South Dakota
  • Alaska
  • North Dakota
  • Illinois
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania

