CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Many West Virginians own guns for a variety of reasons, but their gun privileges can be easily revoked if they are found doing any of these things.

One only has to look at West Virginia Code §61-7-7, which refers to the prohibiting of a person from possessing firearms, among other clarifications.

What gets you banned?

(A) – Except as provided in this section, no person shall possess a firearm who:

(1) Has been convicted in any court of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.

(2) Is an unlawful user of or habitually addicted to any controlled substance, including alcohol.

(3) Has been deemed mentally incompetent or who has been involuntarily committed to a mental institution.

(4) Is an alien illegally or unlawfully in the United States.

(5) Has been dishonorably discharged from the armed forces.

(6) Is the subject of a domestic violence protective order that explicitly states that they be kept from owning a firearm.

(7) Has been convicted of a misdemeanor offense of domestic assault or battery or has been convicted in any court of any jurisdiction of a comparable misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

(B) – Notwithstanding the provisions of subsection (A), any person:

(1) Who has been convicted of a felony crime of violence against the person of another or of a felony sexual offense.

(2) Who has been convicted of a felony controlled substance offense involving a Schedule I or above controlled substance other than marijuana and who possesses a firearm.

————————————————————————————————————————————-

How do you get it back?

(F) – Any person prohibited from possessing a firearm by the provisions of subsection (A) may petition their county’s circuit court to regain the ability to possess a firearm. If the court finds the person is competent and capable of exercising responsibility when possessing a firearm, the court may enter an order allowing the person to possess a firearm if such possession would not violate any federal law.

If found mentally incompetent or has been involuntarily admitted to a mental institute as stated in subdivision (3), subsection (A), that person may also petition to regain the ability to possess a firearm, in accordance with the provisions of §61-7A-5.

(G) – Any person whose conviction, that resulted in the prohibiting of firearm ownership, was expunged or set aside, or who receives an unconditional pardon, will regain their legal ability to possess a firearm.