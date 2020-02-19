What to expect from Small Town Monsters upcoming film: The Mothman Legacy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Small Town Monsters is in the works of another upcoming film about West Virginia’s most famous phenomenon, The Mothman.

The Members of Small Town Monsters

“The Mothman Legacy” is a follow up to “Terror in the Skies” and it’s a direct sequel to “The Mothman of Point Pleasant.” The new film will tell the story of sightings of nearly a dozen eyewitness interviews which shed a light on the subject that directors would describe as some of the most intense, and terrifying encounters ever recorded.

Seth Breedlove is the director and creator of Small Town Monsters, 12 News got the opportunity to talk about the film and where the inspiration came from.

Here is what he had to say:

Q: How did Small Town Monsters start making films?

Q: Do you make movies on monsters that aren’t as well known as the Mothman?

Q: Were you familiar with Mothman before you started doing the films?

Seth mentioned that out of the five interviews they’ve done so far, what surprised him was how deferring the physical description of how people saw the Mothman. The most common characteristic of the Mothman according to the witnesses was its red eyes. But what surprised him the most was the number of witness reports there were after the initial sighting in 1967.

Despite the fact that Seth is originally from Ohio, he is drawn to the uniqueness of West Virginia and how there isn’t a limited amount of opportunities for filming. He said, “It’s a place I’d like to keep coming back to. The people are very friendly and I’m getting to the point where I know my way around the entire state.”

If you want to donate to Small Town Monsters 2020 Kickstarter, you can become a backer, which includes rewards such as DVDs, posters, Blu-Rays, original art, apparel, your name in the credits and much more.

The Mothman Legacy will debut on September 18, 2020 and will have a big-screen premiere as part of the kickoff for the annual Mothman Festival held in Point Pleasant, WV the same weekend as the release.