Will the new Bachelorette be in “almost heaven” with this Morgantown contestant?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After just wrapping up Peter Weber’s Bachelor season, ABC unveiled the 32 men who will be chasing after 38-year old Clare Crawley’s heart on the next season of the Bachelorette.

Tyler Cottrill, 27

Morgantown, WV

Out of the many contestants, one, in particular, stood out among the rest of the men. A Morgantown resident, 27 year old Tyler Cottrill, will compete to potentially find love on the upcoming season of the Bachelorette.

Tyler graduated with his undergrad from West Virginia University and received his law degree from the WVU College of Law.

After Clare got her heartbroken by Juan Pablo during the 18th season finale of the Bachelor, she will head back to the mansion to embark on her own journey to find love.

Clare is the oldest bachelorette contestant to participate, which comes with some speculation of the ages of the men. However, ABC there is a variety of ages ranging from mid to upper-twenties to thirties and forties.

Will Tyler be a good match for Clare? Find out on the 16th season of the Bachelorette, which airs on Monday, May 18 on ABC.