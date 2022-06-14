CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new report from doxo, a bill-paying app, ranked states according to household bills using their anonymized bill pay data, which they say covers 97% of US ZIP codes. The company found that the most expensive bill for US households is mortgage at a $1,368 average monthly bill, followed by rent at $1,129 a month. The average monthly cost of bills per US household is $2,003.

Bill Category Average Monthly Bill % of Households with Bill Average Annual Cost Mortgage $1,368 40% $6,566 Rent $1,129 35% $4,742 Auto Loan $433 73% $3,693 Utilities $328 78% $3,070 Auto Insurance $196 82% $1,929 Health Insurance $123 76% $1,122 Cable and Internet $114 82% $1,122 Mobile Phone $113 94% $1,275 Alarm and Security $84 15% $151 Life Insurance $82 27% $266 Note: Average annual bill cost per US household is adjusted to account for % of households carrying bill: Average Monthly Bill x % of Households with Bill X 12 months per year = Average Annual Cost per US Household. Source: doxo

Hawaii is the most expensive state for household bills with a $2,911 average bill. That’s $908 more than the national average. Hawaiians with a mortgage pay a $2,137 monthly bill, but that only makes up 38% of households. Renters, who make up 41%, spend $1,712 a month, which is $583 more than the national average, according to doxo.

Top 10 Most Expensive States for Household Bills

State Total Spend per Month % HH Income 1 Hawaii $2,911 44% 2 California $2,649 41% 3 New Jersey $2,610 36% 4 Massachusetts $2,511 36% 5 Maryland $2,456 34% 6 Connecticut $2,380 35% 7 New York $2,361 39% 8 Alaska $2,334 36% 9 Washington $2,227 37% 10 New Hampshire $2,256 35% Source: doxo

West Virginia seems to be unique in having a low number of people who have a mortgage or rent, according to the doxo report. Only 34% of households in the study have a mortgage and only 27% of households rent. Both cost nearly half of the national average as well with an $817 average monthly mortgage and a $695 average monthly rent. Even though the bills are low, people in the state are still paying an average ratio compared to their income.

Top 10 Least Expensive States for Household Bills

State Total Spend per Month % HH Income 1 West Virginia $1,452 38% 2 Arkansas $1,552 40% 3 Mississippi $1,559 42% 4 Indiana $1,607 34% 5 Kentucky $1,627 39% 6 Oklahoma $1,634 37% 7 South Dakota $1,654 35% 8 New Mexico $1,663 41% 9 Alabama $1,688 41% 10 Nebraska $1,696 34% Source: doxo

doxo included a breakdown of the top 25 most expensive cities in the state, which excluded housing. The most expensive city, Charles Town, was about a thousand dollars more expensive than the 25th city, Oak Hill.

Top 25 Most Expensive West Virginia Cities

City Average Monthly Bill (minus housing) 1 Charles Town $2,234 2 Bridgeport $2,012 3 Martinsburg $1,931 4 Morgantown $1,875 5 Weirton $1,779 6 Hurricane $1,707 7 Charleston $1,683 8 Berkeley Springs $1,545 9 Clarksburg $1,545 10 Barboursville $1,519 11 Moundsville $1,515 12 Hedgesville $1,510 13 Keyser $1,506 14 Bluefield $1,487 15 Saint Albans $1,466 16 Wheeling $1,446 17 Huntington $1,411 18 Princeton $1,401 19 Buckhannon $1,391 20 South Charleston $1,390 21 Fairmont $1,379 22 Beckley $1,357 23 Parkersburg $1,353 24 Vienna $1,312 25 Oak Hill $1,242

