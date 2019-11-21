WVU Adventure program participates in trail maintenance and mountain biking in Monongalia Co.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- Students from West Virginia University’s Adventure West Virginia program enjoyed a day of trail maintenance and mountain biking at the Westover City Park Trail. Students blew leaves and then hopped on their bikes to enjoy their work.

The Westover City Park Trail features almost two miles of rolling terrain and is geared toward beginner mountain bikers but can satisfy all skill levels. The park has been open since April, and it has been a welcome addition to the area.

The Westover City park is open from dawn to dusk and is located just ten minutes from downtown Morgantown.

