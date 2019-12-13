WVU’s indoor rock climbing wall becomes popular spot during winter months

MORGANTOWN, W.Va- With temperatures dropping and the weather shifting toward ice and snow, rock climbers are moving indoors to train and maintain their skills. The West Virginia University Rock Climbing Wall is a popular spot for the local climbing community.

Climbers train on the artificial rock wall by scaling colorful holds and following outlined routes up the wall. The wall features climbs for all skill levels.

A new climbing facility is coming to Morgantown. The Gritstone Climbing Gym is currently under construction and will feature several disciplines of climbing. The gym is set to open in a few months.