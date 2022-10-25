CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Persistent inflation has almost 40% of Americans telling Gallup that they believe economic problems are the most important issue facing the country today.
Inflation has been making the headlines since at least September 2021. Between 2020 and 2022, prices for all items on average surged by 12.45%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That means, per in2013dollars.com, that a $200 purchase in 2020 would cost $224.90 now.
But some items have been impacted by inflation worse than others, especially food and energy prices, which people cannot go without.
|Purchase type
|Inflation rate (2020-2022)
|Cost in 2020 dollars
|Cost in 2022 dollars
|Airfare
|29.84%
|$200
|$259.68
|Bacon
|23.71%
|$7
|$8.66
|Beef & Veal
|15.72%
|$20
|$23.14
|Butter
|16.92%
|$3
|$3.51
|Chicken
|19.88%
|$6
|$7.19
|Coffee
|16.17%
|$7
|$8.13
|Domestically produced farm food
|14.17%
|$20
|$22.83
|Eggs
|29.97%
|$2.90
|$3.77
|Electricity
|16.80%
|$100
|$116.80
|Energy
|52.94%
|$100
|$152.94
|Fresh fruit
|14.04%
|$1
|$1.14
|Gas (all types)
|84.39%
|$2
|$3.69
|Lunchmeat
|16.32%
|$7
|$8.14
|Milk
|16.94%
|$2
|$2.34
|New cars
|16.36%
|$25,000
|$29,089.96
|Peanut butter
|15.96%
|$2
|$2.32
|Pork
|17.98%
|$7
|$8.26
|Propane, kerosene, and firewood
|43.11%
|$50
|$71.55
|Used cars and trucks
|45.56%
|$10,000
|$14,555.79
Recent economic reports have shown a decrease in consumer confidence amid rising rents and food prices leading to an unchanged pace of sales between September and August.