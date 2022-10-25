A retired truck and machine driver chooses groceries with the help of a volunteer. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Persistent inflation has almost 40% of Americans telling Gallup that they believe economic problems are the most important issue facing the country today.

Inflation has been making the headlines since at least September 2021. Between 2020 and 2022, prices for all items on average surged by 12.45%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That means, per in2013dollars.com, that a $200 purchase in 2020 would cost $224.90 now.

But some items have been impacted by inflation worse than others, especially food and energy prices, which people cannot go without.

Purchase type Inflation rate (2020-2022) Cost in 2020 dollars Cost in 2022 dollars Airfare 29.84% $200 $259.68 Bacon 23.71% $7 $8.66 Beef & Veal 15.72% $20 $23.14 Butter 16.92% $3 $3.51 Chicken 19.88% $6 $7.19 Coffee 16.17% $7 $8.13 Domestically produced farm food 14.17% $20 $22.83 Eggs 29.97% $2.90 $3.77 Electricity 16.80% $100 $116.80 Energy 52.94% $100 $152.94 Fresh fruit 14.04% $1 $1.14 Gas (all types) 84.39% $2 $3.69 Lunchmeat 16.32% $7 $8.14 Milk 16.94% $2 $2.34 New cars 16.36% $25,000 $29,089.96 Peanut butter 15.96% $2 $2.32 Pork 17.98% $7 $8.26 Propane, kerosene, and firewood 43.11% $50 $71.55 Used cars and trucks 45.56% $10,000 $14,555.79 Inflation rates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, calculated by in2013dollars.com.

Recent economic reports have shown a decrease in consumer confidence amid rising rents and food prices leading to an unchanged pace of sales between September and August.