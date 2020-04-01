Open for Business

West Virginia has closed all non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re putting together a list of some of the local businesses still open to serve their communities.
Multiple locations:
Arby’s
Bob Evans
Dairy Queen in Elkins and Buckhannon
Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House
McDonald’s
Subway locations at West Pike St. in Clarksburg, Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort, White Oaks in Bridgeport, Fairmont Avenue and Bellview Blvd. in Fairmont and at Walmart on Hornbeck Road in Morgantown. Additionally, all Randolph County locations.
T and L Hot Dogs on Main Street in Bridgeport, Old Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, Rosebud Plaza in Clarksburg, Garton Plaza in Weston and on Pike Street in Shinnston
Wings Ole on University Avenue in Morgantown, Chestnut Ridge Road in Morgantown, Locust Avenue in Fairmont
Barbour County:
Barb’s Restaurant in Belington
Barbour Lanes in Philippi
Hot Dog Hut in Philippi
Little Moe’s in Philippi
Harrison County:
Almost Heaven in Bridgeport
Applebee’s in Clarksburg
Brickside Bar & Grille in Bridgeport
Country Roads Grill in Bridgeport
D&P’s Restaurant in Clarksburg
Denny’s in Clarksburg
Don Patron in Bridgeport
Eat’nPark in Clarksburg
El Rey Mexican Restaurant in Clarksburg
El Rincón in Bridgeport
Fin and Flavor Joint in Bridgeport
Firehouse Subs in Bridgeport
Gibby’s Ice Cream and Grill in Shinnston
Gourmet Catering and Restaurant in Clarksburg
Grandma’s Cookies in Clarksburg
Good Hope Hawk’s Nest in Good Hope
HoneyBaked Ham in Clarksburg
IHOP in Bridgeport
Las Trancas in Clarksburg
Meagher’s Irish Pub in Bridgeport
Mia Margherita Coal Fired Pizza in Bridgeport
Minard’s Spaghetti Express in Bridgeport
Oliverio’s in Bridgeport
Original Italian Pizza of Bridgeport
Outback Steakhouse in Bridgeport
Panera Bread in Clarksburg
Parkette Family Restaurant in Clarksburg
Policano’s Food & Drink in Clarksburg
Raymon’s Restaurant in Clarksburg
Rogers & Mazzas Italian Bakery in Clarksburg
Shogun Japanese Steakhouse in Clarksburg
Station Square Restaurant and Lounge in Nutter Fort
Subway at the Middletown Mall and Walmart in White Hall and the location on East Park Avenue.
Sweet Nana’s Bake Shop in Clarksburg
The Social Tap in Bridgeport
The Bluebird in Clarksburg
Texas Roadhouse in Clarksburg
Twin Oaks Restaurant in Bridgeport
The Wonder Bar in Clarksburg
Aquarium Lounge in Clarksburg
The Caboose in Clarksburg
Tubby’s Cafe in Clarksburg
Winnie’s in Bridgeport
Lewis County:
Flying Dogs in Weston
Flying Dogs in Jane Lew
Hickory House in Jane Lew
Kathy’s Ice Cream Barn in Weston
Robin’s Nest Family Restaurant in Jane Lew
Rock Springs Tavern in Jane Lew
Thyme Bistro in Weston
Marion County:
Applebees in Fairmont
Aquarium Lounge in Fairmont
Cafe Diem in Rivesville
Copper House Grill in Fairmont
Dairy Creme Corner in Fairmont
Ebo’s in Fairmont
El Rey Mexican Restaurant in Fairmont
Fat Boys Prime in Pleasant Valley
Firehouse Subs in White Hall
Fox’s Pizza in Fairmont
Hoops Cafe in Fairmont
JAG Burger Beer Bowery in Fairmont
Mi Pueblo in White Hall
McAteer’s in Fairmont
Muriale’s Italian Kitchen in Fairmont
Pufferbelly’s Ice Cream Station in Fairmont
Monongalia County:
Applebees in Morgantown
Bartini Prime in Morgantown
Blaze Pizza at University Town Center in Granville
Boston Beanery in Morgantown
Chaang Thai Restaurant in Morgantown
Classics 3 in Sabraton
Cracker Barrel in Granville
Eat’nPark in Morgantown
Firehouse Subs in Granville
Fusion Steakhouse in Morgantown
HomeGrown Pizza in Morgantown
Jimmy John’s locations on High St. and at Suncrest Towne Centre
IHOP on Venture Drive in Morgantown
IHOP on Oakland Street in Morgantown
Insomnia Cookies in Morgantown
Longhorn Steakhouse in Granville
Mario’s Fishbowl on Richwood Avenue in Morgantown
Mario’s Fishbowl on University Avenue in Morgantown
Morgantown Brewing Company in Morgantown
Oliverio’s in Morgantown
Oryza Asian Grill with 2 Monongalia County Locations
Outback Steakhouse in Morgantown
Panda Express in Granville
Panera Bread on Patteson Drive in Morgantown
Pugs Italian in Morgantown
Smokin’ Jacks in Morgantown
Sabraton Station in Morgantown
Saigon Pho Kitchen in Morgantown
Texas Roadhouse in Star City
The Green Turtle in Morgantown
The Lakehouse Restaurant at Cheat Lake
Tropics Restaurant & Bar in Morgantown
Tumbleweed in Morgantown
Varsity Club in Morgantown
Whitetail Crossing in Morgantown
Preston County:
Old School Pizzeria in Reedsville
PC’s Pizza in Reedsville
Smokin’ Jack’s in Reedsville
Screech Owl Brewing and Spent Grain Cafe in Bruceton Mills
Randolph County:
1863 Appalachian Bistro in Elkins
Beanders Restaurant & Tavern in Elkins
Big Timber Brewing Co. in Elkins
Byrd’s House of Donuts in Elkins
The Crossing Coffee Bar in Elkins
Darren’s Pizza Shack in Elkins
Dibella’s 3rd Street Bar & Grille in Elkins
Don Patron Mexican Grill in Elkins
Downtown Diner in Elkins
El Gran Sabor in Elkins
The Forks Inn in Elkins
Henry G’s Cafe in Elkins
The Hütte Restaurant in Elkins
The Lunch Box in Elkins
Mama Mia Pie & Pasta in Elkins
New China Cook in Elkins
Peyton’s Pizza in Beverly
Pizza & Sub Shoppe in Mill Creek
Railyard Restaurant in Elkins
Scottie’s in Elkins
Smoke on the Water BBQ in Elkins
Steer Steakhouse in Elkins
Taylor County:
Lesa’s Place in Grafton
The White Front Tavern and Grill in Belgium
Tucker County:
Big Belly Deli in Davis
Big John’s Family Fixin’s in Davis
MR Pizza in Parsons
The Purple Fiddle in Thomas
Sirianni’s Pizza Cafe in Davis
Upshur County:
Alfredo’s of Buckhannon
Huddle House in Buckhannon
Mama Roma in Buckhannon
Miss Piggies BBQ in Buckhannon
Stone Tower Brews in Buckhannon
The Social in Buckhannon
Sweet A Licious in Buckhannon
Zick’s Restaurant in Buckhannon
