Open for Business

West Virginia has closed all non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re putting together a list of some of the local businesses still open to serve their communities.

Multiple locations:

Arby’s

Bob Evans

Dairy Queen in Elkins and Buckhannon

Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House

McDonald’s

Subway locations at West Pike St. in Clarksburg, Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort, White Oaks in Bridgeport, Fairmont Avenue and Bellview Blvd. in Fairmont and at Walmart on Hornbeck Road in Morgantown. Additionally, all Randolph County locations.

T and L Hot Dogs on Main Street in Bridgeport, Old Bridgeport Hill in Clarksburg, Rosebud Plaza in Clarksburg, Garton Plaza in Weston and on Pike Street in Shinnston

Tudor’s Biscuit World

Wings Ole on University Avenue in Morgantown, Chestnut Ridge Road in Morgantown, Locust Avenue in Fairmont

Barbour County:

Barb’s Restaurant in Belington

Barbour Lanes in Philippi

Hot Dog Hut in Philippi

Little Moe’s in Philippi

Harrison County:

Almost Heaven in Bridgeport

Applebee’s in Clarksburg

Brickside Bar & Grille in Bridgeport

Country Roads Grill in Bridgeport

D&P’s Restaurant in Clarksburg

Denny’s in Clarksburg

Don Patron in Bridgeport

Eat’nPark in Clarksburg

El Rey Mexican Restaurant in Clarksburg

El Rincón in Bridgeport

Fin and Flavor Joint in Bridgeport

Firehouse Subs in Bridgeport

Gibby’s Ice Cream and Grill in Shinnston

Gourmet Catering and Restaurant in Clarksburg

Grandma’s Cookies in Clarksburg

Good Hope Hawk’s Nest in Good Hope

HoneyBaked Ham in Clarksburg

IHOP in Bridgeport

Las Trancas in Clarksburg

Meagher’s Irish Pub in Bridgeport

Mia Margherita Coal Fired Pizza in Bridgeport

Minard’s Spaghetti Express in Bridgeport

Oliverio’s in Bridgeport

Original Italian Pizza of Bridgeport

Outback Steakhouse in Bridgeport

Panera Bread in Clarksburg

Parkette Family Restaurant in Clarksburg

Policano’s Food & Drink in Clarksburg

Raymon’s Restaurant in Clarksburg

Rogers & Mazzas Italian Bakery in Clarksburg

Shogun Japanese Steakhouse in Clarksburg

Station Square Restaurant and Lounge in Nutter Fort

Subway at the Middletown Mall and Walmart in White Hall and the location on East Park Avenue.

Sweet Nana’s Bake Shop in Clarksburg

The Social Tap in Bridgeport

The Bluebird in Clarksburg

Texas Roadhouse in Clarksburg

Twin Oaks Restaurant in Bridgeport

The Wonder Bar in Clarksburg

Aquarium Lounge in Clarksburg

The Caboose in Clarksburg

Tubby’s Cafe in Clarksburg

Winnie’s in Bridgeport

Lewis County:

Flying Dogs in Weston

Flying Dogs in Jane Lew

Hickory House in Jane Lew

Kathy’s Ice Cream Barn in Weston

Robin’s Nest Family Restaurant in Jane Lew

Rock Springs Tavern in Jane Lew

Thyme Bistro in Weston

Marion County:

Applebees in Fairmont

Aquarium Lounge in Fairmont

Cafe Diem in Rivesville

Copper House Grill in Fairmont

Dairy Creme Corner in Fairmont

Ebo’s in Fairmont

El Rey Mexican Restaurant in Fairmont

Fat Boys Prime in Pleasant Valley

Firehouse Subs in White Hall

Fox’s Pizza in Fairmont

Hoops Cafe in Fairmont

JAG Burger Beer Bowery in Fairmont

Mi Pueblo in White Hall

McAteer’s in Fairmont

Muriale’s Italian Kitchen in Fairmont

Pufferbelly’s Ice Cream Station in Fairmont

Monongalia County:

Applebees in Morgantown

Bartini Prime in Morgantown

Blaze Pizza at University Town Center in Granville

Boston Beanery in Morgantown

Chaang Thai Restaurant in Morgantown

Classics 3 in Sabraton

Cracker Barrel in Granville

Eat’nPark in Morgantown

Firehouse Subs in Granville

Fusion Steakhouse in Morgantown

HomeGrown Pizza in Morgantown

Jimmy John’s locations on High St. and at Suncrest Towne Centre

IHOP on Venture Drive in Morgantown

IHOP on Oakland Street in Morgantown

Insomnia Cookies in Morgantown

Longhorn Steakhouse in Granville

Mario’s Fishbowl on Richwood Avenue in Morgantown

Mario’s Fishbowl on University Avenue in Morgantown

Morgantown Brewing Company in Morgantown

Oliverio’s in Morgantown

Oryza Asian Grill with 2 Monongalia County Locations

Outback Steakhouse in Morgantown

Panda Express in Granville

Panera Bread on Patteson Drive in Morgantown

Pugs Italian in Morgantown

Smokin’ Jacks in Morgantown

Sabraton Station in Morgantown

Saigon Pho Kitchen in Morgantown

Texas Roadhouse in Star City

The Green Turtle in Morgantown

The Lakehouse Restaurant at Cheat Lake

Tropics Restaurant & Bar in Morgantown

Tumbleweed in Morgantown

Varsity Club in Morgantown

Whitetail Crossing in Morgantown

Preston County:

Old School Pizzeria in Reedsville

PC’s Pizza in Reedsville

Smokin’ Jack’s in Reedsville

Screech Owl Brewing and Spent Grain Cafe in Bruceton Mills

Randolph County:

1863 Appalachian Bistro in Elkins

Beanders Restaurant & Tavern in Elkins

Big Timber Brewing Co. in Elkins

Byrd’s House of Donuts in Elkins

The Crossing Coffee Bar in Elkins

Darren’s Pizza Shack in Elkins

Dibella’s 3rd Street Bar & Grille in Elkins

Don Patron Mexican Grill in Elkins

Downtown Diner in Elkins

El Gran Sabor in Elkins

The Forks Inn in Elkins

Henry G’s Cafe in Elkins

The Hütte Restaurant in Elkins

The Lunch Box in Elkins

Mama Mia Pie & Pasta in Elkins

New China Cook in Elkins

Peyton’s Pizza in Beverly

Pizza & Sub Shoppe in Mill Creek

Railyard Restaurant in Elkins

Scottie’s in Elkins

Smoke on the Water BBQ in Elkins

Steer Steakhouse in Elkins

Taylor County:

Lesa’s Place in Grafton

The White Front Tavern and Grill in Belgium

Tucker County:

Big Belly Deli in Davis

Big John’s Family Fixin’s in Davis

MR Pizza in Parsons

The Purple Fiddle in Thomas

Sirianni’s Pizza Cafe in Davis

Upshur County:

Alfredo’s of Buckhannon

Huddle House in Buckhannon

Mama Roma in Buckhannon

Miss Piggies BBQ in Buckhannon

Stone Tower Brews in Buckhannon

The Social in Buckhannon

Sweet A Licious in Buckhannon

Zick’s Restaurant in Buckhannon

