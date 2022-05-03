Paws for the Cause

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, WBOY and Jenkins Subaru are teaming up to help the Humane Society of Harrison County.
From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. you can drop off donations at Jenkins Subaru, on Lodgeville Road, in Bridgeport.
The Humane Society is asking for:
- Cat Litter(any kind)
- Canned, wet dog food
- Purina Brand Cat Chow(blue bag), any size bags but 3-5lb are preferred
- Purina Brand Kitten Chow(yellow bag), any size bags but 3-5lb are preferred
- Purina Brand Puppy Chow(blue bag), need 3-5lb bags
- Heavy duty dog leashes
- Martingale dog collars, any size but especially 14-18″ are needed
- Kitten milk replacer
- Clorox wipes
- Dawn Liquid dish soap
- 33 gallon trash bags
- 66 gallon trash bags
- Any kind of liquid laundry detergent
- Gift cards for pet stores, Amazon, Chewy, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware
- Monetary donations for supplies and veterinary expenses