Paws for the Cause

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, WBOY and Jenkins Subaru are teaming up to help the Humane Society of Harrison County.

From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. you can drop off donations at Jenkins Subaru, on Lodgeville Road, in Bridgeport.

The Humane Society is asking for:

  • Cat Litter(any kind)
  • Canned, wet dog food
  • Purina Brand Cat Chow(blue bag), any size bags but 3-5lb are preferred
  • Purina Brand Kitten Chow(yellow bag), any size bags but 3-5lb are preferred
  • Purina Brand Puppy Chow(blue bag), need 3-5lb bags
  • Heavy duty dog leashes
  • Martingale dog collars, any size but especially 14-18″ are needed
  • Kitten milk replacer
  • Clorox wipes
  • Dawn Liquid dish soap
  • 33 gallon trash bags
  • 66 gallon trash bags
  • Any kind of liquid laundry detergent
  • Gift cards for pet stores, Amazon, Chewy, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware
  • Monetary donations for supplies and veterinary expenses
