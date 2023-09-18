SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Seneca Rocks Discovery Center has announced its schedule for the fall season.

According to a U.S. Forest Service release, “all programs meet at the Discovery Center until otherwise noted” and are subject to cancellation or change. Each event will take place during normal operating hours, which are Thursday through Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daily Programs:

Junior Ranger Station – Stop in between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a variety of programs for children.

The Sites Homestead – Open daily for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays:

Beginner Birding Hike (10 a.m.) – Discover the basics of birding as you go for a morning stroll. Binoculars provided.

Discover the Forest Guided Hikes (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.) – Get better acquainted with the national forest while hiking along the ¾-mile Watershed Discovery Loop.

Ranger Talks (11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.) – Dig deeper into the history and science behind the scenery at the Discovery Center.

Select Weekends:

Artisan Exhibits – Visitors may purchase handmade originals and watch visiting artisans demonstrate their craft.

Special Events:

Military History Weekend (Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Learn about the military history of the area from the Revolutionary War and WWII to today. A display of original uniforms will be featured at the Sites Homestead.

Local Author Reading (Oct. 7, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) – Listen to selections from David Umling’s fiction and non-fiction works at the Sites Homestead.

Rock-tober (Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m.) – Enjoy rock games, rock crafts and rock talks at a celebration of all things geology alongside a special evening program with Dr. Joseph Lebold, one of the authors of “Roadside Geology of West Virginia.”

Bat Carnival & Farewell Party (Oct. 28) – Bat-themed games in honor of International Bat Week await. At the Sites Homestead, visit with costumed interpreter, Cathy Milton, as she brings the story of Dorothy Sites to a close with her “Farewell Party.”

Oct. 29 is the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center and Sites Homestead’s final day before closing for the season.

For more information about the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center, visit the Forest Service website.