SENECA ROCKS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Forest Service has released their list of upcoming concerts and speakers for the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center, in cooperation with the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association.

The following free events will take place throughout the month of June and will be held at the Seneca Shadows Campground Amphitheater:

June 3 – Snakes of West Virginia with Roy Moose 7:30-9 p.m., Forest Service Volunteer Roy Moose presents his Snakes of West Virginia program. Learn about these misunderstood creatures and have an opportunity interact with live snakes.



June 10 – Music with Evan Hill and Fred Stalnaker 7:30-9 p.m., Evan Hill and Fred Stalnaker of Stalnaker Hill are from the mountains of West Virginia and love the sound of their Martin guitars. They will be covering a variety of country artists from Willie Nelson to Tyler Childers.



June 17 – Music with Jason Hall 7:30-9 p.m., local artist Jason Hall from Beverly, West Virginia will perform a soulful blend of Americana music, including classic country and rock, with a robust, rich voice reminiscent of Johnny Cash.



June 24 – Music with Dakota Karper 7:30-9 p.m., Dakota Karper (fiddle, banjo and vocalist) was born and raised in rural West Virginia where she grew up around traditional Appalachian music. She apprenticed under master fiddler/banjo player Joe Herrmann and renowned musicians like Amy Alvey and Rachel Eddy.



Events may be moved to the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center depending on the weather and are also subject to change or cancellation at any time.

The Seneca Rocks Discovery Center is open Thursday through Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and can be called at 304-567-2827 for more information.