MARLINTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 967 fire in the Monongahela National Forest in Pocahontas County grew to an estimated 145 acres on Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) said.

As of Thursday, the USFS said that there were an estimated 38 firefighters on site and that the fire was 65% contained, with fire activity at “moderate” levels in hardwood litter and some brush.

Overnight, firefighters worked on burnout operations and patrolled the area, according to the USFS.

The USFS said that those going through the area may see or smell smoke.

The 947 fire was first reported on Monday night and has been burning near the intersection of Brushy Mountain Trail and Beaver Lick Road since. It started at around 30 acres, according to the USFS.

West Virginia firefighters are also battling the Steep Valley fire in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, and smaller brush fires have started in north central West Virginia in the last several days, including in Marion and Harrison counties.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for enhanced fire danger due to dry conditions in West Virginia, but as of Friday morning, there were no watches, warnings or advisories issued.