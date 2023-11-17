MARLINTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongahela National Forest announced Friday afternoon that a fire on forest land in Pocahontas County is completely contained.

The fire was first reported Tuesday morning and grew to more than 100 acres on Wednesday. It burned a total of 166 acres near Forest Road 947, according to the Forest Service, but there were no threats to any buildings or private land.

There have been ongoing dry conditions since early last week, but much-needed rain fell across the region Friday afternoon.

As of Friday morning, burning at the more than 2,000-acre fire in the New River Gorge National Park in Raleigh County was also being put under control. In the latest release, officials said it was 81% contained and additional crews that came to help from out of state were moving to other higher-priority incidents.