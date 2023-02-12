CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The public will soon be able to enjoy views from one of West Virginia’s most scenic train routes.

The almost 4-year-long effort to build a rail line for tourists between Cass and Durbin in Pocahontas County has been capped off by the completion of a bridge over Trout Run, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

“Finally! The multi-year labor of love to restore the track from Durbin to Cass is finally complete,” said Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities commissioner Cindy Butler. “This 15-mile section of track was washed out during the 1985 flood and laid dormant ever since.”

“The final piece of the puzzle was installing a bridge over Trout Run,” Butler said. “The saying ‘It takes a Village’ was never more true than the completion of this bridge project. The crews got together, worked out the logistics, the state purchased the materials and the bridge was constructed.”

Using a Shay locomotive from Cass, they tested the new bridge, which passed with flying colors.

According to the release, “Cass intends to start running excursion trains over the newly reopened rail line in the spring.”

This project was part of a collaboration between the WVDOH, Durbin and Greenbrier Valley Railroad (DGVR) and the State Rail Authority.