RICHWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Various outdoor activities will make an appearance at the annual Cranberry Fun Day at Monongahela National Forest’s Cranberry Mountain Nature Center on Saturday, July 29, according to a Forest Service release.

Starting at noon, families will celebrate Smokey Bear’s 79th birthday, complete with cake, punch and the chance to get their picture taken with Smokey Bear. Among other free nature-filled activities, a presentation of the “Snakes of West Virginia” will be held at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Those eager for the holidays can also help make an ornament for the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, which will be provided by West Virginia.

“The Cranberry Fun Day is just that, a lot of fun!” Diana Stull, Cranberry Mountain Nature Center director, said. “Come early, bring a picnic lunch and spend the whole day. It’s enjoyable for all ages!”

To find the nature center, go 14 miles west of Marlinton and 23 miles east of Richwood at the intersection of State Route 39/55 and Forest Road 150 (Highland Scenic Highway).