MARLINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than two dozen U.S. Forest Service (USFS) personnel are working or on their way to a fire in the Monongahela National Forest in Pocahontas County that was first reported Monday night.

The USFS said that the fire was reported at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Brushy Mountain Trail and Beaver Lick Road and that when local fire departments responded and as of Tuesday morning, roughly 30 acres were involved.

USFS staff from the Boise National Forest, Tonto National Forest, Modoc National Forest, and Klamath National Forest are helping Monongahela National Forest, the forest service said.

Locals and visitors are asked to avoid the area of the fire and allow USFS personnel and vehicles access. The USFS said that those in the area may be able to see or smell smoke.

The stretch of dry weather is expected to continue as the Steep Valley fire in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has grown to more than 2,000 acres. The neighboring George Washington & Jefferson National Forest in Virginia recently implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions as it experiences drought and high fire danger, the USFS said.

The USFS is asking visitors and residents to follow the fall fire laws and make sure all campfires are extinguished before being left unattended.