GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WBOY) — The National Science Foundation’s National Radio Astronomy Observatory allowed scientists to image the source and the jet of the supermassive black hole at the heart of the M87 galaxy together for the first time.

Scientists also learned that the black hole’s ring is much larger than scientists previously believed, according to a press release from the Green Bank Observatory.

Scientists observing the compact radio core of M87 have discovered new details about the galaxy’s supermassive black hole. In this artist’s conception, the black hole’s massive jet is seen rising up from the center of the black hole. The jet was born from energy created by the magnetic fields surrounding the spinning core of the black hole and winds rising up from the black hole’s accretion disk. The observations represent the first time that the jet and the black hole have been imaged together, giving scientists new context into the compact radio core of M87. These observations also revealed that the black hole’s ring is 50% larger than previously believed. Credit: S. Dagnello (NRAO/AUI/NSF)

The results were published on Wednesday in Nature.

According to the release, many different telescopes and instruments from the Global mm-VLBI Array (GMVA) were used to give the team a more complete view of the structure of the supermassive black hole and its jet than was previously possible with the Event Horizon Telescope, which was used when the supermassive black hole was first captured.

It was the Green Bank Telescope’s (GBT) sensitivity that allowed astronomers to resolve both the large and small-scale parts of the ring and see the finer details.

This GMVA+ALMA image shows M87’s jet and black hole shadow together for the first time, giving scientist’s the context needed to understand where the powerful jet formed. The new observations also revealed that the black hole’s ring, shown in the inset, is 50% larger than scientists previously believed. Credit: R. Lu and E. Ros (GMVA), Image credit: S. Dagnello (NRAO/AUI/NSF)

“These results showed—for the first time—where the jet is being formed. Prior to this, there were two theories about where they might come from,” said scientist Toney Minter, GMVA coordinator for the GBT. “But this observation actually showed that the energy from the magnetic fields and the winds are working together.”

Late last year, the Green Bank Telescope was instrumental in helping scientists learn about a “burping” black hole.

It is possible to visit the Green Bank Observatory and see the telescope in action. Click here to learn more about how to do it.