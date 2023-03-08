MACE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A mine safety research facility and laboratory is coming to Pocahontas County, and it will be the first new federal facility to come to West Virginia in decades.

That’s according to a press release from Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D, WV) office. The lab will be constructed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the release said.

The facility will serve as a replacement for Lake Lynn Laboratory, which had its entrance in Pennsylvania and crossed the West Virginia border, after National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) was forced to vacate it in 2012. The lab had and underground experimental mine and an aboveground fire-testing facility.

The Mace location is the only location in the United States that meets the specific geologic criteria required for researchers to continue the work that was done at the Lake Lynn Laboratory, according to the release.

The release said that the CDC has committed to invest in local water and wastewater infrastructure improvements to directly benefit the surrounding Pocahontas County community. The federal government is estimated to contribute $94 million to construct the lab, which will create 12 full-time federal jobs.