MARLINTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The “947 Fire” in the Monongahela National Forest has now burned about 100 acres.

Crews first responded to the fire off Forest Road 947 in Pocahontas County Tuesday morning and said it was about 30 acres. According to an update on Wednesday, fire personnel are still working and will continue to monitor the fire Wednesday night into Thursday.

The Forest Service asks people to avoid the area to make it easier for firefighters and personnel to respond. At this time, about 26 personnel are at the scene, including those from the Monongahela National Forest, Boise National Forest, Tonto National Forest, Modoc National Forest and Klamath National Forest.

On Wednesday, all of West Virginia was under elevated fire risk due to dry conditions and possible wind.

Several other brush fires are burning across the state, including the Steep Valley Fire in the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve which has burned more than 2,100 acres since last week.