Monongahela National Forest to begin helicopter logging

Landscape photo showing distant view of West Virginia mountains and valley with rock an Mountain Laurel in foreground and blue sky with clouds.

ELKINS, W.Va. — Officials from the Monongahela National Forest have announced that helicopters will begin lifting logs from the Johnson Run Helicopter Timber Sale Area around Nov. 1.

During this time, Forest Road (FR) 272 (Red Black Road) and the Johnson Run Helicopter Timber Sale Area will be closed to all public entry. Visitors are advised to obey all posted signs.

Helicopter operations are expected to run for several weeks.

On FR 82 (Red Oak Road), FR 101 (Cranberry Dyer Road) and FR 86/Country Route 46 (Williams River Road), heavy log truck traffic is expected.

More information can be found by calling 304-846-2695. When the helicopters become active, additional information, including a map of the closed area, will be posted under “Public Notices” at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/mnf/alerts-notices.