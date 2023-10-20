GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WBOY) — A planned power outage next week will leave 465 Mon Power customers along the Potomac Highland Trail without power for several hours.

According to a Facebook post by the Pocahontas County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, the outage will affect residents and businesses near Arbovale and Boyer, which is just north of the Green Bank Observatory and Telescope on Route 92.

The outage is expected to last from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, but if the weather is bad, the “make-up” day will be on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Mon Power customers who are affected should be contacted by phone. As of the 2020 census, the populations of Green Bank and Arbovale combined is only about 200 people, meaning that customers in the surrounding area will likely be affected.

The outage is so that Mon Power can upgrade facilities in the area, according to the post.