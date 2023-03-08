CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Pocahontas County farm is one of two farms in West Virginia to receive federal funding to expand their customer bases online.

According to a press release from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), $681,618 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Investment Program went to Frostmore Farm in Pocahontas County, and Triple E Farms in Hampshire County.

Frostmore Farm received $181,618 and the remaining half a million went to Triple E Farms.

In addition to expanding online customer bases, the funds can be used for marketing to reach more potential customers, according to the release.

Frostmore Farm is a maple farm in Dunmoore, West Virginia that sells maple syrup, maple cream, maple candy and more, according to its Facebook page.

Triple E Farms in Romney, West Virginia specializes in 100% grass-fed meats, according to its website.