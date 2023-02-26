POCAHANTAS COUNTY, W.Va. – The community within Pocahontas County is mourning the “unfathomable passing” of a Green Bank Elementary/Middle School student over the weekend.

As a result, all Pocahontas County Schools will operate on a three hour delay on Monday, Feb. 27. Counseling services will be available during those hours before students report to class.

“Please extend your sympathies and compassion to the family,” West Virginia School Closings said on Facebook. “Please keep our staff and students at Green Bank Elementary/Middle School in your prayers.”

According to the Facebook post, this is the third student death in one year and four months.

“We love all our students, and the depths of our grief will eventually dissipate but our memories and care for our students will always endure,” the post said.