CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two new Mon Forest Towns were admitted in the second week of April at a quarterly meeting at Future Generations University near Franklin. Durbin of Pocahontas County and Seneca Rocks in Pendleton County join ten others as Mon Forest Towns.

Seneca Rocks is the first unincorporated town to join the partnership after four years of trying to be admitted.

”Seneca Rocks is more than just a rock. It’s actually a community, they’re 700 and some people that live in Seneca Rocks; it houses the oldest general store in West Virginia, which is Harpers. Yokums is there, there are multiple businesses, multiple places to eat. People from Seneca, they’re very proud of their culture, and they’re happy to be from Seneca Rocks,” Laura Brown, Executive Director, Pendleton County Economic Community and Development Authority; Seneca Rocks Representative, Mon Forest Towns.

Mon Forest Towns connects rural communities within the Monongahela National Forest to improve their economy.