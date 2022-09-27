SNOWSHOE, W.Va – Snowshoe Mountain Resort has released their schedule for the upcoming winter season. Weather permitting, winter activities will open up on Nov. 23.

“Fall is a special time here on the mountain.” said Snowshoe president, Patti Duncan. “The leaves are gorgeous, the weather is fantastic, and excitement for winter really starts to build. Our team has worked tremendously hard all summer to improve our winter guest experience, and we’re excited to see all that hard work pay off soon.”

New for Winter 2022/23:

Improved Beginner Terrain

New Village Access via the Grabhammer Lift.

Continued Snowmaking Upgrades at Snowshoe and Silver Creek

Snowshoe Mobile App – will allow visitors to track their ski runs and earn badges, check the Snow Report, navigate the mountain with live walking directions, purchase tickets and activities and keep in touch with friends, all in real time.

Snowshoe Events Calendar | Winter 2022/23

NOVEMBER 22 | Passholder/Employee Preview

NOVEMBER 23 | Opening Day

DECEMBER 11 | WV Ski FREE Day

DECEMBER 16 | Opening Day for Silver Creek & Coca-Cola Tubing Park

DECEMBER 17 | Winter Brewfest

DECEMBER 22-31 | Holiday Celebrations

DECEMBER 31 | New Year’s Eve Parties

JANUARY 21-22 | Pride Weekend New for Winter 22/23

FEBRUARY 6 | Cupp Run Challenge

FEBRUARY 11 | Uphill Thang & Randonnée Moonlight Shuffle Race

FEBRUARY 26 | Berming Man Banked Slalom

MARCH 5-6 | USASA Boarder/Skier Cross Race

MARCH 12-13 | College Weekend

MARCH 19-20 | Spring Send It! (Pond Skim, Box Derby, etc.)

MARCH 27 | WV Ski FREE Day

MARCH 27 | Last day of ski season

To learn more about Snowshoe activities and events, call 877-441-4386 or visit www.snowshoemtn.com.