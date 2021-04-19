Snowshoe Mountain announces plans for summer operations

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – Snowshoe Mountain is preparing for the summer season in Pocahontas County.

Resort officials said they are anticipating another busy season on the mountain as participation in outdoor recreation continues to surge around the country. Snowshoe will be open seven days a week for summer operations beginning May 21. The resort is also planning a return to a full slate of summer events, including the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Finals in September.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone back to the mountain this summer,” said Patti Duncan, Snowshoe president & COO. “Last year we had to cancel nearly all of our summer events due to the pandemic, so we’re really looking forward to getting back in the groove very soon. We do recognize that the threat of COVID-19 is still very much present, and we are committed to taking the extra steps and precautions necessary to safely and successfully operate and host events once again.”

In addition to the Snowshoe Bike Park and the Raven Golf Club, Snowshoe Mountain offers mountain and lake activities, including hiking, scenic chairlift rides, off-road tours, e-bike tours, swimming, paddling and more, a release explains. More information about Snowshoe’s summer offerings is available here.

Snowshoe Mountain Summer 2021 Calendar

May 6Raven Golf Club Opening Day
May 20Bike Park Passholder Preview Day
May 21Opening Day (For Bike Park and Resort Operations)
May 29-31Memorial Day Celebration (Fireworks on Sunday, May 30)
June 12-13Downhill Southeast MTB Race
June 26-27GNCC Race Weekend
July 3-4Independence Day Celebration (Fireworks on Sunday, July 4)
July 10-11Summer Fam Jam
July 15-16Midweek Taste of the Mountain
July 31- Aug. 1Blues, Brews, & BBQ Festival
August 7Treasure on The Mountain
September 3-54848 Festival
September 18-19Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Finals
October 2-3WV Enduro Series Race
October 16-17Fall Fam Jam
October 17Closing Day (For Bike Park, Golf, and Resort Operations)

For more information or to make a Snowshoe lodging reservation, call 877-441-4386 or visit online.

