Snowshoe Mountain holds Mountain Bike World Cup

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – The Super Bowl of mountain bike racing is happening right here in West Virginia.

Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County is hosting the final two rounds of the Mercedes-Benz U-C-I Mountain Bike World Cup. Top Cyclists from all over the world including several Olympic gold medal winners are competing in both downhill and cross-country races. Round 5 of the 6-round international bike race took place Wednesday, and the final championship is scheduled for this weekend.

“It’s been a couple of years since a World Cup has come to America,” said Ian Bongard, who is a mountain bike track builder. “The last one before Snowshoe was Windham, up in New York. So it’s been a couple of years for American fans to go to a large World Cup like this.”

Snowshoe Marketing and PR Manager, Shawn Cassell said there will be plenty of space and lots of family-oriented things to do during the World Cup Final on Saturday.

“So, watching a mountain bike race a lot different than watching a football game,” explained Cassell. “You’re going to want to wear your hiking boots. Maybe bring a walking stick, pack a backpack with some snacks and drinks and just get loud. Hiking and hollering, that’s what it’s all about.”

To buy tickets and see event lists and racing schedules visit www.snowshoemtn.com/WorldCup