SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia ski and snowboard season is set to start this weekend.

Snowshoe Mountain, one of the biggest ski resorts in the state, announced on Monday that its official opening day will be Saturday, Dec. 2. Originally, the resort hoped to open by Thanksgiving, but it said in a Nov. 15 Facebook post that it had to push back the opening date due to weather.

Snowshoe President Patti Duncan said in the press release that they expect to have 8-10 ski trails open and three lifts running on opening day.

“Our operations team has worked their magic and taken advantage of every minute of

snowmaking opportunity,” Duncan said. “We will continue to add to the trail count as quickly as Mother Nature allows over the next few weeks.”

During this ski season, visitors can enjoy Snowshoe’s new ski lift, Powder Monkey, which replaces an original lift from 1977, as well as upgraded underground snowmaking equipment, according to the release.