SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – Beginning on May 19, Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Pocahontas County will open up for summer operations. In preparation, Snowshoe has released their schedule for the summer season.

While the Raven Golf Club is already open, a number of other activities will be opened up over the upcoming months. These summer events will include: the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, 4848 Music Festival, GNCC Racing, Yoga Power Retreat, and more.

“With a name like Snowshoe, winter is usually the first thing that comes to mind when folks think about the mountain. Summer is our best-kept secret but the secret is getting out.” said Patti Duncan, Snowshoe President & COO. “Events like the Mountain Bike World Cup and the 4848 Festival are bringing new visitors to our region from all over the world. We’re excited to roll out the red carpet and show them what Almost Heaven is all about.”

Other mountain and lake activities will open up as well, such as hiking, scenic chairlift rides, off-road tours, e-bike tours, swimming, paddling, and more.

For more information about Snowshoe’s summer offerings, click here.

FEATURED EVENTS:

Pickin’ & Pedalin | June 17-19

This exciting new event is a fresh spin on Snowshoe’s classic Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival. They’re trading in the Blues for some fresh Bluegrass with a lineup featuring Railroad Earth, Mountain Heart, Strung Like A Horse, Stringus Khan, Shelf Life String Band, and more. Friday night will include a bourbon tasting alongside the live music. On Saturday there will be a mountaintop brewfest with over 40 varieties of beer for sampling, as well as plenty of delicious BBQ. The weekend will also feature mountain bike racing on Sunday – a “Dirt Bug Dash” for the kids on Easy Street, and an intermediate-friendly downhill race for the adults over on the Western Territory. More info and tickets here.

4848 Festival | July 7-10

Back by popular demand, the 4848 Festival offers a “Festivacation” experience where you get everything a music festival has to offer plus a mountain resort vacation! Enjoy a full weekend of genre-busting live music, crowd performers, craft beer, delicious food, and much more. This year’s lineup includes Greensky Bluegrass, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Wood Brothers, Leftover Salmon, Dumpstaphunk, and many more. More info and tickets here.

Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup | July 29-31

The eyes of the mountain biking world will once again turn to Pocahontas County this July, as Snowshoe Mountain plays host to another round of Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup downhill, cross country, and short track racing. This will mark Snowshoe’s 3rd appearance on the World Cup circuit. The event will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV. More info and tickets here.

Snowshoe Summer 2022 Event Calendar:

May 5 Raven Golf Club Opening Day

May 19 Opening Day (For Village, Bike Park and other Resort Operations)

May 27-30 Memorial Day Celebration (Fireworks on Saturday, May 28)

June 3-5 Downhill Southeast MTB Race

June 10 Snowshoe Foundation Golf Tournament

June 12 Community Appreciation Day

June 17-19 Pickin’ & Pedalin’ Festival

June 25-26 GNCC Race Weekend

July 1-4 Independence Day Celebration (Fireworks on Saturday, July 2)

July 7-10 4848 Festival

July 15-17 Yoga Power Retreat

July 29-31 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

August 6 Treasure on The Mountain

August 14 Community Appreciation Day

August 20 Taste of the Mountain

August 21 Footing In The Hills

September 2-5 Labor Day Celebration (Fireworks on Saturday, Sept. 3)

September 9-11 Women’s Mountain Bike Camp

September 25 Community Appreciation Day

October 1-2 WV Enduro Series Finals

October 16 Closing Day (For Bike Park, Golf, and Resort Operations)

More on Snowshoe’s summer events can be found here.

For more information or to make a Snowshoe lodging reservation, call 877-441-4386 or visit www.snowshoemtn.com.