PORTLAND, MAINE (WBOY) — The U.S. Marshals Service announced on Wednesday that a child who was missing from Pocahontas County, West Virginia since September has been found.

According to a press release, the juvenile was a runaway from a foster care home in Hillsboro, Pocahontas County. Through investigations, officials learned that the child was believed to be in Portland, Maine and members of the Maine Violent Offender Task Force “were able to safely recover the juvenile without incident,” the release said.

The release did not give the juvenile’s name or any other identifying information about them.

The West Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshal’s Service (USMS) Northern District of West Virginia and its Mountain State Fugitive Task Force worked alongside the USMS Maine Violent Offender Task Force and the Portland Police Department, according to the release.