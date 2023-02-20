POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mountain State Maple Days is a time of year when West Virginians get to enjoy the sweet products from their high concentration of Maple trees. Pocahontas County especially has a great number of activities for everyone to enjoy.

Mountain State Maple Days in Nature’s Mountain Playground

On March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., people will be able to visit several family farms in Pocahontas County that still harvest maple products, including:

Frostmore Farm: Located on Route 92, South of Dunmore and North of Frost. Offers free tours and maple products for sale.



Fort Warwick Farm: Just off Route 28 near Green Bank, 1/2 mile South of the Dollar General Store. Turn at the Deer Creek Bridge beside the Church of God and follow the dirt road 1/2 mile. Offers free tours and maple products for sale.



Yew Mountain Center: 9494 Lobelia Road, off US Route 219 South of Hillsboro. Lobelia Road is just South of Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park (a right turn if you’re headed South). Stay right on Lobelia Road at the intersection with Jacox Road, about 2 miles. Continue for about 1.3 miles and Yew Mountain Center is on the left. Sugar bush tours, savory and sweet maple delights and kids’ educational activities.



Hillsboro Maple Works: Hillsboro Maple Works, near Hillsboro, W.Va. March 18 open house at the sugar bush: From route 219 between Mill Point and Hillsboro, take Seebert Lane east towards Watoga State Park. Go 2 miles to gravel lots at the Greenbrier River Trail/Jack Horner’s Corner. Turn around here and head back the direction you came, up Seebert Rd. Go 0.2 miles to a slight right turn over the hill onto Seebert Rd (27). Continue on Seebert Rd along the river 0.7 miles to the Low Water Bridge. Just prior to this concrete/culvert creek crossing, turn left under the rail trail bridge and through the gate. Follow signs for parking. Sugar house tours and products are available for sampling and for sale.



Starry Night Farm: 1647 Dee Friel Road, Cass, W.Va. In Marlinton, turn off of Rt 219 at the Walgreens Pharmacy onto Airport Road/Brush Country Roads; travel straight on Brush Country Road until you come to the Edray Road intersection; Turn right onto Edray Road; take the next right onto Fairview Road; follow 2 miles and turn right on Dee Friel Road; travel to the end of the road and driveway is straight ahead. Watch for signing. Maple Days activities 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on March 18, including sugar camp tours and products for sale. You can contact them at 304-799-4816.



Other Maple Days Events:

March 18, 2023: Maple Magic Workshop at Fort Warwick Farm High Rocks personnel will provide educational kid’s activities based around maple syrup production and products from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.



March 19, 2023: WV Ski Free Day at Snowshoe Mountain If you’re a West Virginia resident be sure to extend your maple days weekend and hit the slopes in honor of WV Ski Free Day at Snowshoe Mountain.



Maple Days Lodging: (Discounted for Maple Days)

Station 2 Lodging || Durbin || 304-456-4509 One night stay for two queen beds is $99.68. One night stay for one queen bed is $77.28. Pricing includes taxes, breakfast and a small maple gift.



Maple Days Dining Specials:

Pocahontas County Farmer’s Market Pancake Breakfast || Fort Warwick Farm || 304-456-4239 or 304-646-2491 Enjoy a hearty brunch from 9 a.m. – noon. Locally sourced eggs, sausage, Bev’s Best pancakes, home fries, fruit, muffins, breads, jellies and jams. Advance tickets: $18/adults; $10/kids aged 5-12 years.



Dirtbean Cafe || Marlinton || 304-799-4038 French Toast with Apple Compote Topping and Maple Lattes. Also, pork roast with orange maple glaze, sweet potato mash, vegetable side, brown butter cornbread with maple pear crisp dessert and Deer Creek Hard Cider.



Station 2 Restaurant || Durbin || 304-456-4509 All-day maple breakfast, all-you-can-eat pancakes and buckwheat cakes.



Snowshoe Mountain Village II 304-572-1000 10 Prime will be serving a maple cheesecake made in-house. Junction Ale House will offer a pulled pork sandwich with slaw and candied maple jalapeño. Cheat Mountain Pizza will be crafting up a sweet and spice pizza with maple bacon, bell pepper, onion, sausage, jalapeño and 5 cheeses.



Snowshoe Hare || Slaty Fork || 304-572-1200 Serving a special maple-inspired coffee – espresso, local Sunrise Farm maple syrup, steamed milk topped with whipped cream. Located at the base of Snowshoe on Rt. 66.



Greenbrier Grille || Marlinton || 304-799-7233 Freshly made maple-flavored donuts and more.



Mountain State Cakes Bakery || Dunmore || 304-456-3176 Open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. A full selection of breads, cookies, cupcakes and more available. Also, serving maple flavored sweet treats, including maple glazed donuts, maple glazed cinnamon rolls and maple cookies. Located at the intersection of Rt. 28 and 92 in Dunmore and between Fort Warwick and Frostmore Farm sugar camps.



Located at Pocahontas County CVB, 301 8th Street in Marlinton, West Virginia, 24954. They can be called at 304-799-4636 or emailed at info@pocahontascountywv.com. For more information about Maple Days, visit their website.